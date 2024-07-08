Three TGRTC drivers suspended for drunk driving in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 July 2024, 08:31 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Three drivers of TGRTC were suspended, while a charge-sheet was issued against another driver for consuming liquor while driving.

TGRTC Asifabad depot manager Vishwanath, in a statement, said that the three drivers who were found to have consumed alcohol when they were driving the buses from Asifabad to Hyderabad were placed under suspension.

A charge-sheet was given to another driver who committed a similar offence.

He warned that stern action would be initiated against drivers if they caused inconvenience to passengers and threw their safety to the wind .