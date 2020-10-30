TSRTC Greater Hyd to extend bus pass for number of days lost due to lockdown

By | Published: 7:16 pm

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Zone of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is providing an opportunity for extension of bus pass facility to the extent of number of days lost due to lockdown, for the general commuters.

According to RTC, this facility has been extended for those have not utilised their bus passes such as Ordinary, Metro Express, Metro Deluxe, Greater Hyderabad, Airport Pushpak AC during the lockdown period.

Such bus pass commuters were requested to utilise the opportunity by submitting their old pass (Id card, ticket) at the bus pass counters seeking extension of number of lost days while obtaining new bus passes. This facility has to be availed on or before November 30, a press release said.

