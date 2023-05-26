TSRTC introduces ‘Snack Box’ to distant travellers

As a pilot project, the snack box system will be starting from Saturday in nine electric ‘e-Garuda’ buses plying on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada route

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:37 PM, Fri - 26 May 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to provide a snack box along with the bus ticket to the passengers travelling distant places. The corporation which is already providing water bottle in the air-conditioned bus services is making arrangements to provide fresh snack boxes.

As a pilot project, the snack box system will be starting from Saturday in nine electric ‘e-Garuda’ buses plying on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada route. Depending on the response from passengers, this will be extended to other services in future.

This snack box contains sweet and hot delicacies along with a tissue paper and mouth freshener. The TSRTC has fixed a nominal price of Rs.30 in the ticket rate for the snack box.

“TSRTC is moving forward with innovative programs to reach out to the people. As part of that, it was decided to give snack boxes to travelers,” said TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan.

Each snack box has a QR code, which travelers are advised to scan on their phones to give advice and suggestions.

“Considering passenger feedback, changes and additions will be made in the snack and extended to the rest of the services,” said TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar.