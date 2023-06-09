TSRTC officials distribute kits to village bus officers in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

Additional Collector Garima Agarwal distributing kits to Village Bus Officers in Karimnagar on Friday

Karimnagar: TSRTC Karimnagar region officials distributed kits to village bus officers (VBO) on Friday. Additional Collector Garima Agarwal distributed the kits at district bus-stand here.

A total of 244 VBOs have been selected in the region. Besides visiting villages allocated to them every fortnight, VBOs conduct meetings with sarpanches as well as the common public and motivate the public to travel in RTC buses instead of private vehicles.

RTC Zonal Executive Director Vinod Kumar, Regional Manager Sucharitha and others were present.