Minister Gangula Kamalakar has lucky escape after boat tilts into water in Karimnagar

A video of the Minister falling into water went viral on various social media platforms on Friday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:26 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar had a lucky escape after the country boat he was in tilted to a side in a village water body. Alert security personnel immediately caught hold of him and brought him ashore to safety.

The Minister was participating in the Cheruvula Panduga organised as part of the Telangana Formation Day celebrations in Asifnagar of Kothapalli mandal on Thursday.

While participating in celebrations, Kamalkar tried to tour in the water of the village tank in a country made boat. However, the boat tilted to one side. Alert security personnel managed to reach out him and took him ashore.

A few years ago, Kamalakar had fallen into the water after inaugurating speed boat services in the Lower Manair Dam on the outskirts of Karimnagar town.