TSRTC rolls out weekend tour package ‘Hyderabad Darshan’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:42 PM, Thu - 13 October 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: With aesthetically developed and maintained parks, palaces, museums, and water bodies, Hyderabad makes for one good tourist destinations. And making sightseeing hassle-free, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has rolled out Hyderabad Darshan, a weekend tour package buses that will take tourists around the city to seven different locations.

TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan on Thursday requested school and college students, families, private employees and nature lovers to make use of the opportunity offered by the corporation.

Starting at 8 am near Alpha Hotel in Secunderabad, the bus will take tourists to Birla Mandir and Chowmahalla Palace. Lunch is scheduled at Haritha Hotel in Taramati Baradari Resort. After visiting Golconda Fort and Durgam Cheruvu Park, the bus will move via the famous Cable Bridge towards NTR Park and Hussain Sagar. The 12-hour ride will drop back the passengers at Alpha Hotel.

For Metro Express, the bus fare will be Rs 250 for adults and Rs 130 for children and for Metro Luxury AC bus, it is Rs 450 and Rs 340 respectively.

Tickets for Hyderabad Darshan service can be booked online at www.tsrtconline.in and for more information, can contact 040-23450033 or 040-69440000.

Hyderabad Darshan:

*Alpha Hotel – 8.30 am.

* Birla Mandir – 9 am to 10 am.

*Chowmahalla Palace – 10.30 am to 12.30pm.

*Taramati Baradari Resorts – 1pm to 1.45pm.

*Golconda Fort – 2pm to 3.30pm.

*Durgam Cheruvu – 4pm to 5pm.

* Cable stayed bridge – 5.30pm to 6pm.

*Hussain Sagar and NTR Park – 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm