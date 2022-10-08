411 bus shelters to come up in Hyderabad

By C. Romeo Published: Published Date - 12:15 AM, Sat - 8 October 22

(Photo: Anand Dharmana) TSRTC has identified the locations of the bus shelters while the GHMC has already invited tenders for construction, which will be taken up on Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis.

Hyderabad: To ensure bus commuters in Hyderabad have proper protection from the vagaries of nature, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is in the process of developing 411 bus shelters in the coming months.

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has identified the locations of the bus shelters while the GHMC has already invited tenders for construction, which will be taken up on Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis.

Based on the availability of space, the bus shelters will be built in different sizes and will be well equipped with amenities including bus stop signage, illumination, adequate width and height for safe and comfortable access, particularly for the elderly, children and people with special needs.

The other features of these bus shelters include a passenger information system and a dustbin. “Though all these bus shelters will not have air conditioners, a fan will be installed in each facility and they will have good ventilation too,” GHMC officials said.

All the planned bus shelters will have adequate seating arrangements and the quality of construction will be given the utmost priority while these structures are built. “The covering of the roof will be made of polycarbonate sheet of not less than 10 mm thick and its colour will be approved prior to construction (preferably transparent) by the project in charge. The roofs will be leak-proof and will withstand wind-loading under all conditions and as per standard specifications,” a senior GHMC official said.

Some of the noted areas where the bus shelters have been planned include Beerban Bagh near Chudi Bazaar, Road Number 12 Banjara Hills, Bharat Nagar in Kukatpally, Mamatha Nagar in LB Nagar, Safilguda and Tara Nagar in Serilingampally.