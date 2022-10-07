TSRTC announces exclusive bus service to Ananthagiri Hills

Hyderabad: With misty hills, green pastures, ancient temples and being the birthplace of river Musi, Ananthagiri Hills in Vikarabad district is for sure a good tourist destination for families and youngsters alike. Making the visit to Ananthagiri Hills, a hassle-free affair, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has announced exclusive bus services to from the city to Ananthagiri Hills, which aims to take tourists around different tourist locations.

Starting at 8 am from KPHB, the special bus will reach Ananthagiri Hills at around 10 am and on the same day it will leave Ananthagiri Hills around 4pm and reach Hyderabad at around 7pm. The bus will take tourists to the famous Sri Anantha Padmanabha Swamy temple, Bujja Rameshwara Temple, Kotpally Reservoir and other tourist attractions.

The TSRTC said the entry fee, guide fee; breakfast and lunch expenses are to be paid by the passengers. The Metro Express bus fare will be Rs.300 for adults and Rs.150 for children respectively.

For further information on the tour package, one can contact call center numbers – 040-23450033 or 040-69440000 or 9989241020, 9866618714 or 9959226252 or 7282839682 or 7382839610 or 9490575705.