TSRTC staff get Covid vaccine jab

Hyderabad: As per the orders of Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Covid-19 vaccination programme for the all employees of TSRTC who are above 45 years of age has been successfully completed with first dose of vaccine.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and RTC Managing Director Sunil Sharma appreciated all the officers and employees for making this vaccination programme a grand success. They also requested every employee to take care of their health by wearing masks and following Covid-19 precautionary measures.

Employees were provided with butter milk, drinking water, sanitisers and transportation facility to go to the primary health centres while taking vaccinations, a press release said.

