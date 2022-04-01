TSRTC to offer free rides to senior citizens on Ugadi

Published: Updated On - 12:30 PM, Fri - 1 April 22

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Ugadi, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will allow free travel to individuals above 65 years of age on Saturday.

“This Ugadi, TSRTC offers free bus rides to senior citizens (65+) as a mark of respect towards your unending loyalty,” VC and MD, TSRTC, VC Sajjanar said.

He further appealed to people to use the service and reach their destinations safely to celebrate the festival with families.

Besides, TSRTC recently flagged off mini-bus services to Yadagirigutta. These buses will serve the devotees from JBS, Uppal, Bhuvanagiri, and Yadagirigutta. In the future, the number of buses will be increased based on demand and steps are being set up to connect services to Yadagirigutta from Basara, Vemulawada, Kaleshwaram, Bhadrachalam, etc.