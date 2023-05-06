TSRTC to operate more buses to Srisailam

6 May 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Catering to the increasing demand from pilgrims, the TSRTC has decided to increase bus services and frequency from Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Ranga Reddy region to Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Ammavarula Devasthanam in Srisailam.

RTC officials said these buses will start from MGBS and other places from the city, with an average frequency of half-an-hour between buses.

While the first bus is expected to leave from MGBS at 3.30 am, the last bus is being scheduled to leave at 11.45pm. Likewise, the first bus will leave from Srisailam to MGBS at 4.30am.

The fares from MGBS to Srisailam will be Rs.600 for Super Luxury, Rs.540 for Deluxe and Rs.460 for Express. The fare from other places to Srisailam would be Rs.650 for Super Luxury, Rs.580 for Deluxe and Rs.500 for Express buses.

For further information passengers can contact 9959226248, 9959226248 and 9959226257 (MGBS); 9959226246 and 9959226149 (KPHB and BHEL).

Tickets can be booked in advance on www.tsrtconline.in

