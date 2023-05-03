Siddipet: TSRTC deluxe services to Solapur flagged off

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:48 PM, Wed - 3 May 23

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao flagged off three new deluxe services of the TSRTC between Solapur and Siddipet from the Siddipet bus depot on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion on Wednesday, the Minister said the services would reach Solapur via Secunderabad-Zaheerabad-Humnabad-Umarga and Naldurg. The services will start from Siddipet at 6 am every morning and 6.20 pm every evening. The deluxe services will start at 7.30 am every morning and 10 pm every day from Solapur. Since a considerable number of people from Siddipet district had settled down in parts of Maharashtra, Rao said the TSRTC would soon start deluxe services from Siddipet to Gondiya town as well.

The Minister said the TSRTC would also launch five deluxe services between Siddipet-Hyderabad via Secunderabad within 10 days for the benefit of the people shuttling between Hyderabad and Siddipet. The Minister said the TSRTC was increasing the number of services to meet the needs of passengers.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma, Regional Manager TSRTC Sudharshan, Depot Manager Sukendar Reddy, and others were present.