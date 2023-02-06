TSRTC to operate special buses to Srisailam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:03 PM, Mon - 6 February 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) would operate 390 special buses from Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Ranga Reddy region to Srisailam on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri from February 16 to 19. The special buses would be operated based on the rush of the passengers.

RTC officials said these buses will start from MGBS, JBS, Dilsukhnagar, I.S.Sadan, KPHB, BHEL and other places from the city.

The fares from MGBS to Srisailam would be Rs.600 for Super Luxury, Rs.540 for Deluxe and Rs.460 for Express. Likewise, fares from other places to Srisailam would be Rs.650 for Super Luxury, Rs.580 for Deluxe and Rs.500 for Express buses.

For further information passengers can contact 9959226248, 9959226248 and 9959226257 (MGBS); 9959226246 and 040-27802203 (JBS); 9959226250 (I.S.Sadan) and 9959226149 (KPHB and BHEL).

Tickets can be booked in advance on www.tsrtconline.in