TSRTC to run Night Riders across Hyderabad’s high-density routes

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:03 PM, Sat - 21 May 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has now introduced Night Rider buses across high-density routes from 10.30 pm to almost 5 am.

“For the convenience of passengers in the city, TSRTC is all set to run buses at night too,” the corporation stated, adding that round-the-clock will soon be introduced from Secunderabad to Kondapur and Borabanda to Manikonda as well.

Currently, from Secunderabad, buses arrive and depart throughout the night, connecting Patancheru, Charminar, Central Bus Station (CBS), Afzalgunj, Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Dilsukhnagar, and LB Nagar.

Bus timings:

Secunderabad to Patancheru; Patancheru to Secunderabad: 12:15 am, 1.20 am, 2.25 am, 3.30 am

Secunderabad to Charminar: 10.40 pm, 12.20 am, 2 am

Charminar to Secunderabad: 11.25 pm, 1.05 am, 2.45 am

Secunderabad to CBS: 3.55 am

CBS to Secunderabad: 4.45 am

Buses to Afzalgunj, Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Dilsukhnagar, and LB Nagar will be available till 4:00 am.

