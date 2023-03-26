TSRTC’s new AC sleeper buses available for passengers from Monday

In the last few months, the TSRTC launched a total of 630 new super luxury buses, 8 non AC sleeper-cum-seater buses and 4 non AC sleeper buses, which are getting encouraging response from people, a press release said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:57 PM, Sun - 26 March 23

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is set to launch its AC sleeper buses with high-tech safety features. In the first phase, a total of 16 AC sleeper buses, designed to compete with private buses, will be available to passengers from Monday.

The Corporation will run the 16 new AC sleeper buses, christened as ‘Lahari-Ammaodi Anubhuthi’, on the routes of Bengaluru and Hubli in Karnataka, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh and Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

The new AC sleeper buses will be equipped with latest technology including a tracking system and a panic button facility for passengers. All AC sleeper buses will be connected to the TSRTC control room, which will be alerted in cases passengers, engage the panic button.

The 12-meter long AC sleeper buses will have a capacity of 30 berths (lower 15 and upper 15) along with water bottle holding and mobile charging facility for passenger. Each berth is equipped with reading lamps and free Wi-Fi facility is also available in these buses.

There are LED display boards in the front and back of the bus to display the details of the destinations. For the safety of the passengers, the buses are equipped with security cameras and each bus also has a reverse parking assistance camera. The buses come installed with state-of-the-art Fire Detection and Alarm System (FDAS) and a public address system.

The 16 new AC sleeper buses will be inaugurated at 9.30 am on Monday by Transport Minister, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Chairman, TSRTC, Bajireddy Govardhan, TSRTC, MD, V C Sajjanar and other senior officials on the Vijayawada route in LB Nagar.