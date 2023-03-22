Khammam’s old bus stand regains its past glory

With RTC officials recently increasing the frequency of Palle Velugu services old bus stand of Khammam now looks lively as it was in the past, said Transport Minister

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:16 PM, Wed - 22 March 23

TSRTC’s old bus stand at Mayuri Centre in the city regains its past glory with the increase in number of bus services.

Khammam: The TSRTC’s old bus stand at Mayuri Centre in the city, which was shut for a few months, is regaining its past glory with the increase in number of services, much to the joy of local traders.

It may be noted that the old bus stand, built nearly four decades ago, was closed after the inauguration of a spacious new bus stand at NSP area in April 2021. Following the closure of the bus stand, the local traders and common public wanted the bus station made operational stating that its closure has affected the business in the area and caused inconvenience to people.

Taking the public demand into consideration, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar decided to reopen the old bus stand last December by operating local bus services from the bus stand to different locations in the city.

In January, Palle Velugu services were started from the bus stand while local bus services were being operated from the city bus stand to Kalvoddu area and new bus stand covering old fish market, ZP Centre, IT Hub, SR&BGNR College, NTR Circle and RTO Office cross road.

Fruit sellers and other traders mainly depend on the commuters visiting the old bus stand for their business. Now with the revival of bus operations, the traders are a happy lot as their business got back on track, said BRS minority wing leader Mohammed Tajuddin.

With RTC officials recently increasing the frequency of Palle Velugu services the old bus stand now looks lively as it was in the past, he said.

