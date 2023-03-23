TSRTC to introduce dynamic pricing for online ticket booking

The new ticket pricing introduced by TSRTC will be based on demand and traffic besides passengers' preference for seats like window and legroom

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:59 PM, Thu - 23 March 23

Hyderabad: In a first of its kind in public road transportation in the country, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Thursday announced the introduction of dynamic pricing for online ticket booking for its buses.

The new ticket pricing will be based on demand and traffic besides passengers’ preference for seats like window and legroom. If there is less traffic, the ticket price will be lower than the normal fare and in the case of high demand, there will be changes in the fare.

The dynamic pricing system will be introduced for 46 services to Bengaluru from Hyderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar and Khammam districts from March 27. TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan said the new dynamic ticketing system would be introduced on a pilot basis for Garuda and super luxury buses to Bengaluru.

The pricing would be based on the demand and preference of seats opted by the passengers, he said, adding that dynamic pricing was already being used in other reservation services such as private bus operators, hotels, flights, train tatkal tickets etc.

Stating that there would be an upper limit in the pricing, TSRTC Managing Director and Vice Chairman VC Sajjanar said while the normal fare for Bengaluru from Hyderabad in a Garuda bus would be Rs.1,290, the lower fare was priced at Rs.960 and higher fare would be Rs 1,550. Likewise, normal, lower and higher fare for the super luxury buses would Rs 1,000, Rs 840 and Rs 1,220 respectively.

Mentioning that all initiatives of the TSRTC were well received by the passengers, Sajjanar said the only intention for implementing the dynamic pricing system was to provide quality and better services to passengers. He said Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays were “slack” days and irrespective of demand and supply, there was a fixed fare, so far.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning applications were being used for dynamic pricing, he said, adding that based on the success of the new system it would be implemented for services across the State.

Passengers can book seats of their choice through the online booking system. The tickets would be available online till one hour prior to commencement of the bus service, TSRTC MD said. Further, advance reservation of tickets was being provided up to 60 days as against 30 days earlier.