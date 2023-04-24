TSSP ADGP Swati Lakra tours Adilabad

Swathi Lakra inaugurated a commando barrack, main entrance and free fabricated living barrack and a fuel station apart from inspecting the amenities created for personnel of the battalion and its activities

Adilabad: Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) Battalions Additional Director General of Police Swathi Lakra visited the erstwhile Adilabad district on Monday.

Lakra inspected the second battalion of TSSP at Yapalguda village in Adilabad Rural mandal. She inaugurated a commando barrack, main entrance and free fabricated living barrack and a fuel station apart from inspecting the amenities created for personnel of the battalion and its activities.

Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar and authorities of the battalion were present.

The ADGP earlier inspected the works of an under-construction battalion on the outskirts of Bhainsa town. She asked officials to expedite works of the facility. She was welcomed by Superintendent of Police Ch Praveen Kumar.

