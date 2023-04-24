Mahabubnagar Super Speciality hospital work on at brisk pace

The six-storied Super Speciality hospital in Mahabubnagar will have facilities for performing major surgeries and also organ transplantation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Mon - 24 April 23

Mahabubnagar: The construction of the super speciality hospital in the district is progressing at a brisk pace.

The 1,000-bed hospital is being constructed at a cost of Rs 270 crore on 16.8 acres on the old collectorate premises. As of now, the footing works of the main block have been completed. Officials are planning to complete the construction in one and a half years.

The six-storied hospital will have facilities for performing major surgeries and also organ transplantation. It will provide corporate-level facilities to patients at the hospital, officials said.

The hospital will be equipped with advanced equipment at a cost of Rs 50 crore, besides amenities for the convenience of patients and their attendants. It will turn out to be the biggest government super specialty hospital in the district, they said.

The hospital will have departments including Pediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynecology, General Surgery, Ophthalmology, ENT, OPD Skin, OPD Dental, TB, Anaesthesia, ICCU, PICU, NICU, MRD, RICU, and ICU apart from an advanced casualty wing. The super-specialty hospital will also have diagnostic facilities including X-Ray and MRI for patients.

Expressing satisfaction over the ongoing construction works of the hospital, Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud said the hospital would have all facilities including cancer treatment.

“We are working with an aim to provide corporate level medical facilities to the poor,” the Minister said and thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Health Minister T Harish Rao on behalf of the people of the district for constructing a super speciality hospital in the district.

