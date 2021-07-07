TSSPDCL: 33KV switching station inaugurated at Madhapur

This is the first such facility that was established in Telangana at a cost of Rs 8 crore

Hyderabad: With a view to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the IT companies, a 33KV switching station was inaugurated by Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited Chairman and Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy in Madhapur substation here on Wednesday.

This is the first such facility that was established in the State at a cost of Rs 8 crore. Earlier, power supply to IT companies in the area concerned would be stopped if there is disruption in power supply due to technical glitches.

However, the new 33KV switching station would enable the officials to supply power round-the-clock to the IT companies even if there is a technical problem in any company resulting in disruption of power supply in the building.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said the TSSPDCL was taking necessary measures for providing uninterrupted power supply to all categories of consumers.

As a part of Telanganaku Haritha Haram programme, Reddy planted a sapling on the premises of sub-station premises at Shilparamam in Madhapur. He praised the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for being instrumental in the plantation of crores of saplings in Telangana through the Telangana ku Haritha Haram programme.

