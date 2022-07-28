TSSPDCL suspends five employees for indulging in malpractices

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:19 PM, Thu - 28 July 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) on Thursday placed under suspension five employees for their alleged involvement in a malpractice case pertaining to the written test conducted on July 17 to fill up junior lineman posts.

The employees include Mohammed Feroz Khan, Sapavath Srinivas, Kethavath Dasharath, Shaik Sajan and M Saidulu. The city police already booked a case against them and took up the investigation.

TSSPDCL G Raghuma Reddy, in a statement, said that stern action would be taken against those who try to commit malpractice offences in future.