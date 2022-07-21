TSWREIS extends first-year admissions date

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:06 PM, Thu - 21 July 22

Hyderabad: The last date for admission into first year intermediate courses (Arts, Science & Vocational streams) in Telangana Social Welfare Residential Junior Colleges has been extended up to July 25. Earlier, the last date was July 21.

Candidates who got selected and not yet reported should report at respective selected institutions on or before July 25, the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) said on Thursday. The provisionally selected candidates who fail to report at their colleges before the said dates would forego their seat.

To complete admission formalities in the college, candidates should submit the relevant certificates i.e., TC, caste, income, marks memo and bonafide, it said.

For admission related queries, a toll free number 1800 425 45678 can be contacted during the office hours. Candidates can check and download the results on the following websites www.tswreis.ac.in ; www.tswrjc.cgg.gov.in.