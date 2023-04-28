TSWREIS golfers clinch six medals at South Zone Golf Tour

TSWREIS golfers shone with six medals in various categories at the South Zone Golf Tour, in Ooty

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:11 PM, Fri - 28 April 23

TSWREIS golfers who won medals at the South Zone Golf Tour, in Ooty

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) golfers shone with six medals in various categories at the South Zone Golf Tour, in Ooty from April 25 to 27.

Among these six medals Madhu, Mukul and Priscilla grabbed gold medals while Naveena took a silver. Vignesh and Pragathi clinched a bronze medal each.

Medal Winners: Gold: Madhu (Category B) (Shaikpet), Mukul (Category B) (Nyalkal), Priscilla (Category A) (Lingampet); Silver: Naveena (Saroornagar); Bronze: Vignesh (Category B) (Chandur), Pragathi (Category B) (Adilabad).