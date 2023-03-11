Hyderabad’s Sneha Singh clinches Women’s Pro Golf title

Hyderabad golfer Sneha Singh continued her good run as she produced a sensational eagle on the final hole

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Sat - 11 March 23

Sneha Singh

Hyderabad: Hyderabad golfer Sneha Singh continued her good run as she produced a sensational eagle on the final hole to snatch a dramatic one-shot win over Gaurika Bishnoi in the fifth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour in Gurugram on Saturday.

Sneha, who clinched her maiden pro title in the third leg and had multiple titles as an amateur, had an eagle on the 18th hole even as Gaurika Bishnoi managed only a birdie. Sneha (69) finished at eight-under 208, while Gaurika (68) was second at seven-under 209.

The 18-year-old golfer now has two wins as a pro and became the first multiple winner this season. She is also the top in the order of merit with two titles. Sneha started the day two shots ahead of Gaurika and kept that lead till the turn as both were one-under for the front nine.

On the back nine, both went toe-to-toe and birdied the 11th. Then Sneha went three shots ahead as Gaurika bogeyed the 14th.

However, on the very next hole, there was a two-shot swing as Gaurika birdied the Par-4 15th and Sneha bogeyed it. Gaurika then drew level with another birdie on the Par-3 16th. With the 17th being parred by both, they were both level at six-under total when they came to the 18th tee.

Gaurika found a birdie, but Sneha went one better with a winning eagle and grabbed the top prize. Overall Sneha had three birdies, an eagle and two bogeys in the final round, while Gaurika had six birdies against two bogeys.

Both Sneha and Gaurika had under par rounds on all three days. Jasmine Shekar shot 73 in the final round to finish a distant third at even par 216, while Khushi Khanijau (72) was fourth. Tvesa Malik (72), shooting her best score of the week, was tied with Neha Tripathi (71) at fifth, while Riya Yadav (70) was seventh.

