TSWREIS golfers continue good run at South Zone Nationals

TSWREIS golfers continued their good run as they bagged nine medals – one gold, four silver and four bronze
Hyderabad: Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) golfers continued their good run as they bagged nine medals – one gold, four silver and four bronze – in various categories at the third leg of the South Zone Nationals held at Medikera, Karnataka on Saturday.
Amulya won the gold medal in the Category B. Medallists: Amulya- (Gold), Anusha, Madhu, Priscilla, Jerusha (silver), Vignesh, Sagar, Akhila, Shruti (bronze).