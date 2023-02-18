TSWREIS golfers continue good run at South Zone Nationals

TSWREIS golfers continued their good run as they bagged nine medals – one gold, four silver and four bronze

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:36 PM, Sat - 18 February 23

Hyderabad: Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) golfers continued their good run as they bagged nine medals – one gold, four silver and four bronze – in various categories at the third leg of the South Zone Nationals held at Medikera, Karnataka on Saturday.

Amulya won the gold medal in the Category B. Medallists: Amulya- (Gold), Anusha, Madhu, Priscilla, Jerusha (silver), Vignesh, Sagar, Akhila, Shruti (bronze).

Also Read TSWREIS golfers shine at IGU-CGL South Zone Golf Championship