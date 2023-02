TSWREIS golfers shine at IGU-CGL South Zone Golf Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Hyderabad: The TSWREIS golfers impressed once again, bagging five medals, including a gold, at the second leg of the IGU-CGL South Zone Golf Championship at Virajpet, Karnataka on Wednesday.

Amulya won gold medal in Category B while Anusha and G Sagar clinched silver medals in category B. Jerusha and P Mukul took home bronze in Category B.