TSWREIS golfers make a mark in South Zone Junior Tour

Seven players of the academy book berths in upcoming Indian Golf Union National Junior tour

By Upender Yellutla Updated On - 09:37 PM, Sun - 8 January 23

Hyderabad: Golf is no longer the game of the elite. The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) golf academy turned into a nurturing place for golfers hailing from rural pockets and economically weak backgrounds.

Professional golf coach Bhasker Samuel is training the youngsters at the TSWREIS golf academy in Gowlidoddi, Hyderabad.

The four boys and seven girls in the first batch have impressive results in the recent past. These golfers proved their mettle in the South Zone Junior Tour by returning with 28 medals which included 10 gold, 13 silver and five bronze to the State.

Recently, U Akhila, G Amulya, M Anusha, Pragati, G Naveena, Haritha Rani and P Mukul confirmed their berths for the upcoming Indian Golf union (IGU) National Junior tour in their respective categories after their impressive outing in the South-Zone Golf Championship.

Akhila and Amulya bagged seven medals each so far to be top on their academy’s leaderboard. Anusha (6), R Vignesh (3), G Naveena (2), G Madhu (2), Pragati (1), Haritha Rani (1) and P Mukul (1) were the other medal winners at the South-Zone Tour.



Speaking about the achievements of the young golfers, Dr Ronald Rose, Secretary of TSWREIS said that, “I am very glad that the kids made the mark in golf. They don’t have any idea of playing golf when they were taught how to play. They are achieving greater heights coming from humble backgrounds. I think the drive and hunger that our students have will not match any others towards the game.”

“Our students practice on normal ground and once in a week they visit Vooty Golf County, Vikarabad for practice to get the real exposure of playing on course. With limited resources they are proving themselves by giving tough fights with their competitors, who have trained under great infrastructure. Despite their success in golf, they never neglected their academics,” he added.

“We are in talks with the Boulder Hills Golf Club and Hyderabad Golf Club to provide access to our players to their courses. Within a couple of months, we will have access for their courses and will train more students. I hope our students will bring more laurels to our State and country,” said the secretary.