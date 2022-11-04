TSWREIS & TTWREIS sign MoU with MassMutual India for skill development programmes

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:13 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

Hyderabad: Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies (TSWREIS & TTWREIS) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the MassMutual India to provide internships, placements and skill development training programmes for degree students of Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Degree colleges.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Scheduled Caste Development Department (SCDD) Minister Koppula Eshwar and principal secretary Rahul Bojja here on Friday. The Minister said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had sanctioned 45 residential degree colleges exclusively for marginalized women to encourage and help marginalized girls take up higher studies and break the cycle of poverty and interdependence.

Ronald Rose said the societies have been conducting data science camps and industrial exposure visits for the meritorious students of women’s degree colleges with an objective of imparting essential skills to meet the demands of the industry.

MassMutual India Head Ravi Tangirala, urged the newly recruited employees to believe in working hard to achieve their goals and to never lose the zeal to achieve more. Over 20 students from TSWRDC and TTWRDC bagged jobs in MassMutual.