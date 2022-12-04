Akhila, Amulya of TSWREIS hog limelight at South-Zone Golf Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:04 PM, Sun - 4 December 22

TSWREIS golfers with their trophies at the South-Zone 12th Golf Championship.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) golfers U Akhila and G Amulya emerged top golfers in the Category A girls and Category B girls respectively in the South-Zone after their impressive outing at the 12th Leg Golf Championship held at Madikeri, Karnataka on Sunday.

Amulya clinched top honours in the category B while Anusha settled for second spot. Meanwhile in the category B Akhila and Prescilla secured second and third spots respectively.

Akhila, Amulya, Pragati, Naveena, Anusha, Haritha and Mukhul were selected for the upcoming Indian Golf union (IGU) National Junior tour in their respective categories.

Results: G Amulya (Thorrour) Winner Category B girls; U Akhila (Yellandu) Runner-up Category A girls; M Anusha (Nancherla) Runner-up Category B girls; E Pricilla (Tadwai) Second runner-up Category A girls; Top finishers: Pragati (Adilabad); Naveena (Saroornagar); Anusha (Nancharla); Haritha (Veldanda); Mukhul (Nyalkal).