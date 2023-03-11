TSWREIS’s Akhila bags top honours at National Youth Athletics Championships

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) student Akhila Avuta bagged top honours in the U-18 1500m event at the 18th National Youth Athletics Championships held at the MG District Stadium, Udupi on Saturday.

She clocked 4.45.31 sec to clinch the gold. Sejalben Babubhai Katar of Gujarat finished the race in 4.47.75 sec as she settled for silver. Muskan from Rajasthan claimed the bronze with the timing of 4.53.88 sec. This victory also confirmed her qualification for the upcoming Youth Asia Athletics Championships scheduled to be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Results: 1 Akhila Avuta (4.45.31), 2 Sejalben Babubhai Katar, 3 Muskan.

