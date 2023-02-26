Rich medal haul for TSWREIS athletes at TS Youth Athletics Championships

TSWREIS athletes bagged 14 medals which include nine gold, three silver and two bronze

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:33 PM, Sun - 26 February 23

Hyderabad: Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) athletes bagged 14 medals which include nine gold, three silver and two bronze at the Telangana State Youth Athletics Championships held at the J N Stadium, Hanamkonda, Warangal on Sunday.

Akhila A bagged top honours in the 800 m and 1500 m with the timing of 2.23.3 sec and 4.59.3 sec respectively. L Navya leaped 4.95 m to claim the gold in the long jump.

Meanwhile, K Rajarajeshwari won the gold with a throw of 9.87 m in Shot Put event. M Sruthi and K Sindu clocked 12.1 sec and 1.00.3sec to emerge fastest in the 100m and 400m events respectively.

In the boys category, D Rajkumar emerged champion in the javelin throw event with 45 m throw. He also won silver in the Decathlon with 5060 points.

Results: Gold: M Sruthi 100 m (12.1sec), K Sindu 400m (1.00.3sec), A Akhila 800m (2.23.3sec), A Akhila 1500m (4.59.3sec), N Nikhitha 400m hurdle (1.14.3 sec), Ch Keerthana 2000m Steeplechase (6.55.4sec), L Navya Long Jump (4.95 M), K Rajarajeshwari Shot Put (9.87 M), D Raj Kumar Javelin Throw (45.00 m); Silver: M Sruthi 200m (26.1sec), B Chandra Shekhar 2000m (5.50.00 sec), D Raj Kumar Decathlon (5060 pts); Bronze: Ch Shailaja 100m (12.5sec), K Sindu 200m (26.2sec).