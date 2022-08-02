TSWRJC-CET second phase selection list announced

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:06 PM, Tue - 2 August 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) on Tuesday announced the TSWRJC Common Entrance Test (TSWRJC-CET) second phase selection list for admissions to first year intermediate (general and vocational) courses offered by its residential junior colleges.

The provisionally selected students in the second phase selection list have been instructed to report to their respective colleges between August 3 and 8. Candidates have to carry all the relevant certificates like caste, selection copy, TC, income certificate, marks memo and passport size photographs to complete the admission formalities.

Selected candidates who fail to report to their colleges before the deadline would forgo their seat, the TSWREIS said.

Candidates can also utilize toll free number 1800 425 45678 for admission related queries. To download the results visit the website https://tsswreisjc.cgg.gov.in/ ; https://www.tswreis.ac.in/.