TSWRJC-Echoda student get seat at IIT-Madras

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:49 PM, Mon - 17 October 22

Adilabad: L Prithviraj, a tribal student belonging to the Telangana State Social Welfare Residential Junior College (TSWRJC)-Echoda mandal has secured admission into an engineering course at the IIT-Madras.

TSWRJC Echoda principal Rajendra Prasad said Prithviraj bagged a seat to pursue Electronics and Computers Engineering (ECE) branch at the premier engineering institute by excelling in the IIT-JEE Advanced 2022. Prithviraj is one of the 50 meritorious students selected by the tribal welfare department to provide special coaching. He secured 970 marks in intermediate and stood in the top in the college.

Meanwhile, Regional Coordinating Officer Gangadhar, Rajendra Prasad and teachers congratulated Prithviraj for achieving a seat at IIT-Madras.