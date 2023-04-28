TT News @8PM | April 28 | Taj Hotel Cochin, Russia-Ukraine War, Filmfare Awards

TT News @8PM covers the news today, from local to global

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:14 PM, Fri - 28 April 23

Today’s list of news items includes: Taj Hotel in Cochin, Google Play Store apps, Jiah Khan’s suicide case verdict, Filmfare awards, Russia-Ukraine war, Japan ocean policy, BRS party in Maharastra, SEBI latest action, Yashasvi Jaiswal in the IPL, Rajasthan Royal’s performance, Neeraj Chopra’s support for wrestlers, the latest gold rate, the honeybee population, post-COVID health effects, YouTube music app, Zero Shadow Day in Hyderabad, Indian economy, and FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

