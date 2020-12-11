TTD resumes darshan for kids, elderly

By | Published: 10:37 pm

Hyderabad: Considering appeals from devotees, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to resume the darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy for children and the aged but within the framework of Covid-19 guidelines and all health safeguards prescribed by the authorities.

However, the TTD said devotees could avail tickets through the existing channels of booking at their own risk and cost, duly keeping in view the Covid norms provided by the Centre. It said these devotees must go for darshan in general queue lines and that no special queue line arrangements were made for them.

Against the backdrop of Covid guidelines issued by the Centre, persons aged above 65 years and those with comorbidities, children below 10 years, and pregnant women should remain at home except if there is a health emergency. Following these norms, the TTD suspended darshan for the above categories when the temple reopened for public in June. Since then, it has been receiving a large number of emails and appeals from devotees.

The requests include redeeming long-pending vows of tonsuring, ear piercing, Annaprasana for infants and children, among others. Similar requests were also made by devotees during several Dial-your-EO programmes in the last few months. Recognising and honouring the sentiments of devotees, the TTD had taken the decision, said a press release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .