TTWREIS invites application for guest faculty posts at Law College

Hyderabad: Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TTWREIS) on Saturday invited applications for the posts of guest faculty in Psychology and Law at Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Law College for Men at Sangareddy.

Candidates applying for the post of guest faculty in Psychology should have PG/PhD in Psychology and qualified in the NET or SET. For the post of guest faculty in Law, the applicants should have LLM/PhD in concerned discipline and qualified in the NET/SET.

Interested candidates can email their resume to [email protected] on or before July 26. Further process of selection would be communicated to the shortlisted candidates, TTWREIS said.

