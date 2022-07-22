| Ttwreis To Conduct Entrance Test For Class Vi Admission At Narsapur On July 24

TTWREIS to conduct entrance test for Class VI admission at Narsapur on July 24

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:29 PM, Fri - 22 July 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TTWREIS) will hold an entrance test for admissions into Class VI in its Fine Arts School at Narsapur on July 24. A total of 80 seats, 40 each for boys and girls, are offered in the school.

The test comprising questions in Telugu, English, Mathematics, Science and Social studies for 100 marks will be conducted at TTWR Narsapur, Medak from 11 am to 1 pm.

To download hall tickets and for more details, students can visit the website www.tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in.