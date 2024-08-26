Tudum Debba calls for bandh of Agency areas on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 August 2024, 06:57 PM

Adilabad: The Tudum Debba (Adivasa Hakkula Porata Samithi), a tribal rights organization, has called for a bandh in the Integrated Tribal Development Agency-Utnoor on Tuesday, with a charter of demands including removal of Lambadas from STs, special DSC, etc.

Tudum Debba State co-convenor Godam Ganesh, addressing a press conference here on Monday, demanded the government to delete Lambadas from the list of STs. He wanted it to maintain the status quo of government order numbered 3, besides recognizing villages as Agency areas and to organize a special drive to recruit teachers from tribal communities. He also asked the government to strictly implement the 1/70 Act which prevented sales and transfer of lands to non-tribals and to fill up backlog posts in ITDA-Utnoor.

District co-convenor Vetti Manoj, Godam Renuka, convener of women wing and others were present.