Tudumbebba urges officials to take steps to punish mobs who attacked youngster

Tudumdebba state executive president Godam Ganesh, in a statement, wanted officials to punish the culprits at the earliest and to prevent such incidents in future.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 May 2024, 06:45 PM

Members of Tudumdebba and its affiliate organisations submit a representation to ITDA project officer Khusbu Gupta in Utnoor mandal centre on Friday.

Adilabad: Members of Tudumdebba, a tribal rights organisation and its affiliate organisations urged officials to take action against mobs who assaulted a tribal youngster in Jainoor mandal centre recently. They submitted a representation to the ITDA project officer Khusbu Gupta on Friday.

Tudumdebba state executive president Godam Ganesh, in a statement, wanted officials to punish the culprits at the earliest and to prevent such incidents in future. He said a case under SC, ST Prevention of Atrocities Act should be booked. They sought the officials to provide better quality treatment to the injured person.

On Wednesday, Asifabad DSP P Sadaiah said that 20 accused persons were arrested and produced before a court for their role in the communal clashes reported in Jainoor on May 13 evening. He stated that 200 policemen were deployed to bring the situation into control. He termed the incident as unfortunate and the police took it seriously.

Tension broke out when persons of a section attacked members of another section using sticks, iron rods, knives and axes. A youngster assaulted another person when the latter’s motorbike accidentally hit him, resulting in the communal tension.