Tudumdebba demands Centre, State to curb belt shops in Adilabad

Tudumdebba State working president Godam Ganesh, in a statement, regretted that the belt shops were ruining the lives of tribal youngsters who were getting addicted to alcohol like never before in rural parts of the district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 April 2024, 06:35 PM

Tudumdebba State working president Godam Ganesh, in a statement, regretted that the belt shops were ruining the lives of tribal youngsters who were getting addicted to alcohol like never before in rural parts of the district.

Adilabad: Members of Tudumdebba, a tribal rights organisation criticised the officials of Prohibition and Excise department for failing to curb belt shops or unauthorised outlets of liquor in rural parts. Tudumdebba State working president Godam Ganesh, in a statement, regretted that the belt shops were ruining the lives of tribal youngsters who were getting addicted to alcohol like never before in rural parts of the district. He bemoaned that the menace was claiming lives of many youngsters after being diagnosed with diseases.

The working president said that it was deplorable that neither district authorities nor officials of the prohibition and excise department were taking steps to curb the menace. He said that the inaction by the officials was raising eyebrows of many. He noted that the belt shops run in every nook and corner of rural parts were targeting the gullible tribal youngsters. Ganesh demanded both the Centre and State governments to immediately take steps to eradicate the menace and to protect the health of the public. He cautioned that the body would intensify the stir against the menace if the two governments failed to address it.