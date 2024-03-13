Tribals take out padayatra for land titles, basic amenities in Adilabad

On Wednesday, under the leadership of Tudumdebba, a tribal rights organization, members of the tribal community embarked on a padayatra from Kumram Bheem colony to the Collectorate.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 March 2024, 07:05 PM

Adilabad: Under the aegis of Tudumdebba, a tribal rights organisation, tribals took out a padayatra from Kumram Bheem colony to the Collectorate seeking titles to house sites, drinking water and electricity facilities, here on Wednesday.

Claiming that they were living in the colony since 1954, the tribals wanted the district authorities to provide titles and to create basic amenities in the colony. They alleged that some realtors, public representatives and officials colluded to grab the land worth crores. Revenue officials were sanctioning titles to politicians but not tribals, they alleged.

The tribals said that they were forcibly evacuated from the colony in the past, while some of them were implicated in cases. Despite harassment, they continued to live in the colony for over seven decades.

They regretted that they had represented to district officials several times requesting land titles and basic amenities, but none addressed their problem so far.

They recalled that 200 tribals had taken up a protest march from Adilabad to Hyderabad seeking titles of the house sites recently. They were assured that their demands would be realised if they withdrew their protest. However, they were still waiting for the titles. They urged the Collector to take steps to address their issue at the earliest.