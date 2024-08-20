Twins killed in road mishap as truck hits bike in Khammam

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 August 2024, 09:26 PM

Representational Image

Khammam: Twin brothers had died while another one was seriously injured in a road accident at Maddulapalli village of Khammam rural mandal in the district on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when the twins, Attuluri Mahesh and Naveen- aged around 22 years, along with one of their friends were going to their native village Jakkepalli in Kusumanchi mandal on a motorbike.

A pickup truck hit the bike from behind and the twins died on the spot as they suffered grievous head injuries.

The local police shifted the dead bodies to Government General Hospital with help of paralegal volunteer Annam Srinivas Rao and booked a case in connection with the incident. The injured youth who went into a coma was being treated at the hospital.