Twitter improves retweet reach, removes filter causing false negatives: Musk

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Monday said that the Twitter team "completed" several works "over night", including improving the reach of retweets and "removed filter causing false negatives".

By IANS Published Date - 10:45 AM, Mon - 13 February 23

Musk tweeted: “More work team completed over night.”

“Removed height penalty affecting tweets with pics/video, increased # of recommended tweets, better tracking of dropped tweets, removed filter causing false negatives, removed penalty if user follows author, improved reach of retweet,” he added.

Musk on Sunday said that the engineers resolved two significant problems on the micro-blogging platform during a “long day at Twitter HQ” with him.

He said that the ‘Fanout service for Following feed’ was getting overloaded when “I tweeted, resulting in up to 95 per cent of my tweets not getting delivered at all”.

Moreover, he said that the recommendation algorithm was using absolute block count, rather than percentile block count, “causing accounts with many followers to be dumped, even if blocks were only 0.1 per cent of followers”.

Musk also said that oversized fonts and undersized paragraph spacing will be fixed this week.