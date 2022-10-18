Twitterati lashes out on Centre over approving release of rapists, #BilkisBano trends

Published Date - 05:25 PM, Tue - 18 October 22

Hyderabad: Not long ago videos of people welcoming 11 convicted rapists of Bilkis Bano with garlands and sweets went viral on the internet. Today #BilkisBano trends on Twitter again, courtesy, an approval by the Modi government.

Earlier, reports suggested that the Gujarat government released 11 rapists by the grant of remission to prisoners as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. It was cited that they had completed more than 14 years in prison and their conduct in jail was good.

However, according to the affidavit the Gujarat government submitted to the apex court, it has now come to light that the decision to release the rapists was in fact made by the Union Home Ministry. The copy of the affidavit is being widely circulated on Twitter along with an alleged approval letter from the home ministry, headed by Amit Shah.

As the evidence that shows the Centre’s hand in releasing the 11 convicts of Bilkis Bano has surfaced on the internet, Twitter is rife with tweets calling out the Modi government.

From opposition party politicians and journalists to activists and other noted personalities, Twitterati are expressing anguish and grief over the decision.

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted, “Shocking!! All along it was reported that Gujarat Govt released the “Sanskari Rapists” Turns out it is Union Govt who actually approved this! Shameful & repulsive Letting out Rapists & Child-Killers just for political gains is a new low even by the very low BJP standards.”

Some users who have observed the situation claim that the Centre was releasing the victims because they hoped that will help them win the upcoming Gujarat elections.

Noted lawyer Karuna Nundy who resonated with that thought wrote, “What’s worse than doing this and defending this rape supporting move is the BJP’s expectation that *this* will get them votes. #BilkisBano”

Reacting to the news, IAS officer Smita Sabharwal pointed out the discrepancies in the procedure. “If only the ‘steel frame’ had shown some spine! Appears that the NOC given, without giving #BilkisBano even a notice of hearing, by s.no’s- 4,5,6 sealed this crime of compliance,” she wrote.

It is to be noted that as per the affidavit the Gujarat government submitted to the Supreme Court; CBI, Special Judge (CBI), and Superintendent of Police opposed the release of the 11 persons who were convicted of gang rape and murder.

The 11 men were convicted and sentenced to life in prison for gang-raping a pregnant Bilkis Bano and murdering her family members and her three-year-old daughter during the 2002 Gujarat riots.