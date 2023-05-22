Two arrested following two deaths after consuming liquor mixed with Cyanide

By Mitu David Published Date - 01:53 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Thanjavur: The owner and worker of a government-run bar at Keela Alangam in Tamil Nadu‘s Thanjavur were arrested on Monday following the death of two people who allegedly consumed alcohol there late Sunday, said police.

The arrested accused were identified as Senthil Palanivel and Kamaraj as a bar owner and worker respectively, police said further. Following the incident, the officials of the Revenue Department sealed the Bar, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Vivek (36) and Kuppusamy (68), added the police. Thanjavur Collector Dinesh Ponraj said in a statement that around 12 pm on Sunday, two people consumed alcohol at TASMAC bar in Thanjavur and became ill. “One person died on the way to hospital while the other person died in the hospital during the treatment,” he said in a statement.

“As per the forensic report of the two deceased, there was no methanol in alcohol but a mix of Cyanide poison is suspected to be present in the alcohol,” the Collector said, adding that further investigation is underway.

“A First Information Report has been registered in this matter and bodies were sent for autopsy, he said. A special team has been formed to investigate this matter,” he said.

During a preliminary investigation, it was revealed that one of the deceased Vivek had some family issues. “We are investigating the case from all possible angles whether it is suicide or murder,” he said.

Earlier, Thanjavur SP Ashish Rawat said, a case has been registered under section 174 of the IPC and a special team is investigating this case.