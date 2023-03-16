Two arrested for possessing ganja in Hyderabad

Two persons who were allegedly transporting ganja were arrested by the Hayathnagar police on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:28 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

Hyderabad: Two persons who were allegedly transporting ganja were arrested by the Hayathnagar police on Thursday. The police seized ganja weighing 160 kg, a DCM vehicle and two mobile phones from them.

The arrested persons are Bharath Bapu Rao Panchan (34) and Aakash Aburath Kamble (38), both natives of Thane district of Maharashtra. Four others Lal Bi Gulam Shaik, Prasad, Anwar Pasha and Rani are absconding.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (LB Nagar), B Sai Sri, said Gulam Shaik runs a transport agency in Mumbai and with the help of drivers Bharath and Aakash was sourcing ganja from Vishakhapatnam and selling it at a higher price in Mumbai. Two persons Anwar Pasha and Rani were helping Gulam Shaik source ganja from the cultivators.

“For each trip, Gulam was paying Rs. 1 lakh to Aakash and Bharath. On information, we caught them while they were transporting the ganja in a DCM to Mumbai via Hayathnagar Outer Ring Road,” said the official.

Efforts are on to nab the persons who are absconding.