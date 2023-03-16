| Four Year Old Girl Sexually Assaulted In Shamshabad

The victim stays in housing camp for labourers at the RGI Airport road and her parents work as construction labourers and engaged with the flyover works going on the the stretch.

02:14 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A four year old girl was sexually assaulted allegedly by a construction worker at Shamshabad.

“The suspect Venkataih ,40, a native of Mahboobnagar who is also a construction worker took the girl to an isolated place and sexually assaulted the victim,” said RGI Airport police.

The family of the victim are from Karnataka.

On a complaint the police booked a case and arrested Venkatiah. Investigation is going on.