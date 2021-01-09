Two associates of slain gangster Nayeemuddin detained

By | Published: 7:57 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: Yadagirigutta police reportedly took two associates of slain gangster Nayeemuddin into custody on Saturday. According to the sources, the accused, who were natives of Yadagirigutta, were taken into custody by the police from the town. It was yet to be known whether the duo were arrested by the police in connection with old cases or for any new offenses. Police are expected to make a statement on the arrests shortly.

