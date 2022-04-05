Two bike lifters arrested in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:33 PM, Tue - 5 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two persons were arrested by the Punjagutta police on charges of motorcycle theft. The police recovered five bikes from them.

The arrested personsm Sagar Babu of Banjara Hills and Kumit Kumar Singh of Chaderghat, had first stolen one bike. When they did not get caught, within four days they stole four more bikes, DCP (West) Joel Davis said.

