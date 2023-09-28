Two BJP MLAs suspended from Odisha Assembly for throwing pulses at Speaker’s podium

| Two Bjp Mlas Suspended From Odisha Assembly For Throwing Pulses At Speakers Podium

The disciplinary action was reportedly taken till the end of the current assembly session, October 4 on the instructions of the Speaker of the House Pramila Mallik.

By PTI Updated On - 09:29 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

Bhubaneswar: Two MLAs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) including Chief whip Opposition Mohan Charan Majhi and Mukesh Mahaling were suspended from the Monsoon Session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly for throwing ‘pulses’ at Speaker Pramila Mallik’s podium on Thursday.

The monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly commenced on September 22.

According to the sources, the two legislators were suspended for allegedly throwing pulses at the Speaker’s podium while the business was underway in the House on Thursday.

The sources that the BJP legislators were protesting at the well of the Assembly over ruling BJD leader Arun Sahoo’s alleged remarks against the Leader of the Opposition.

During the ruckus, the BJP legislators reportedly threw pulses at the Speaker’s podium. The pulses were reportedly carried by the legislators in polythene bags.

Meanwhile, MLA Mohan Majhi denied the allegation of throwing pulses at the Speaker’s podium.

Earlier, Senior Biju Janta Dal leader Pramila Mallik was elected the new speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly unopposed last week. She became the first Women Speaker of the State.

Chief Minister and BJD President Naveen Patnaik nominated Mallik as the candidate for the post.

Speaking to ANI Pramila Mallik said, “I am very happy on being elected as Speaker, I would like to thank Chief Minister and Party President Naveen Patnaik who has always been at the forefront of women empowerment on social as well as political front.” Pramila Mallik is a six-time MLA from Binjharpur Assembly Constituency, first elected in the year 1990 on the Janta Dal ticket and in the year 2000 from Biju Janta Dal. She has also held different portfolios as Cabinet Minister in Naveen Patnaik’s BJD government and Chief whip of the party in the state assembly.

